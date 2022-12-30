Tavistock CC were pipped at the post by Bridestowe in a Moorland Derby date that went down to the wire.
Tavistock were restricted to 134 for nine in a 32-over match, which Bridestowe knocked off with nine wickets down and seven balls to go.
Dave Manning (36) and Will Scott-Munden (28) got runs for Tavistock in the top half of the order before they wobbled from 88 for two to 97 for seven. Tom Pengelly (4-33) was the bowler who did most of the damage.
Bridestowe found runs just as hard to come by and were languishing at nine for four after an initial going over from Dom Snyman (2-32) and Charlie Barriball (2-6).
The game turned on a stand of 57 for the eighth wicket between Bridestowe captain Dan Fogerty (40) and Pat Ewen (24).