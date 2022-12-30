Tavistock AFC saw out April in the ultimate fashion as they bagged the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title.
Their 1-0 win against Ashton & Backwell on the final day of the season earned the Lambs a spot in Step Four football for the first time in their 134-year history.
Going into the game, the Lambs were level on points with Exmouth Town and had the slenderest of goal difference advantages; just one goal after Exmouth had beaten Tavistock to draw level on points at the top of the table.
Exmouth and Tavistock were being held to goalless draws as stoppage time began in their respective games.
But Tavi man Warren Daw was fouled inside the penalty area and the Lambs were awarded a spot-kick. Liam Prynn stepped up and sealed the title for Tavistock.