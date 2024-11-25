THIS was one the pundits did not foresee in the Tavistock Social Club’s Snooker League, as West Devon C pulled off a major shock by taking out top-of-the-table West Devon A.
Business as usual for the A team’s Kevin Rich as a 30-break proved too much for Elliott, celebrating in style as pictured.
Next, a gritty showing from Chamberlain, edging out Cook in a black ball game pulled the C team level, only for wonder boy Hart to put the A team back in front again against his old team.
Soon it was all square again with a good showing from King over Taylor.
No one would have forecast the decider as Captain Fantastic Shrimpton punched well above his weight to get the better of highly rated Heathman (24) in another black ball game. Despite a 24 break from Heathman Shrimpton stood his ground and clinched it for his C Team.
In a match that went to the wire, it could have been 4 – 1 either way, but ultimately it was Con A showing why they are champions to take the game 3 - 2.
The prize scalp of Wiles was taken by a sublime performance from Dolan to put the Zss team one up.
But like the champions they are, the A team bounced back with Bray and Babb stealing a couple of frames to put them 2 – 1 up.
Turnbull them restored parity for the Zss team with another close one over Watters, by their own admissions neither player played to their true potential.
The decider saw Whitley for the Zss do all the early running but it was Endean that finished the stronger with some good steady ‘match play’ to secure the match for the A Team.