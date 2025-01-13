THERE was another close-run match between West Devon A and Con Zss in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League and this time, it was West Devon A who got revenge and came out on top.
Kevin Rich (25 & 20) put West Devon in front even though he was run close by Stewart.
Whitley levelled things up for the Cons with a black ball win over Hart, only for Cook, in another black ball game, putting West Devon in front again.
The match was then secured by West Devon with a tidy win by Rawlinson over Turnbull, a nice 20 break capped his showing.
The Cons then reduced the arrears to one frame with a better showing from Turnbull in his second frame, a comfortable win over Heathman.
Meanwhile, two of the four games in the latest round of the LAS Aerospace Ltd & Okehampton District Snooker League ended in draws.
Mid-table duo Sheepwash and British Legion couldn’t be separated, their final score being 3-3 and it was the same between Northlew and South Zeal A. Despite being rock bottom of the table, the latter will able to cling onto the coattails of Northlew and earn the draw.
Unsurprisingly, leaders South Zeal C made it eight wins from eight but it wasn’t a whitewash by any means. Winkleigh B were their opponents and it ended 4-2 to South Zeal C against seventh place.
In another clash between South Zeal and Winkleigh, South Zeal B put Winkleigh A to the sword and romped to an impressive 6-0 success. This moves them further away from British Legion and they now sit third, level on points with the aforementioned Northlew.
Breaks: R Thomas (23), A Searle (40), K Monnox (35 & 23), A Wonnacott (23), A Short (21) plus D Howell (46, 41, 39, 29 & 20).