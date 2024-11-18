A DECENT 5–0 win for West Devon A over Golf B was enough to put them top of the Tavistock Snooker League.
Comfortable wins for Heathman, Rawlinson, Hart, Kevin Rich and Taylor proved too much on the night for Golf, in what could be the catalyst West Devon needed.
Con Zss kept the pressure up on West Devon A with a nice 4–1 win over West Devon C.
Dolan with a tasty 29, accompanied by Whitley and Stewart, secured the match, with Turnbull popping up with a couple of 25 breaks to make sure of the result. A hard-fought win for King over the highly-rated Hoskin gave West Devon at least something for their efforts.
A four-man Con A struggled to put a combative West Devon B to bed eventually edging them out 3–2.
Wiles proved the star man of the night for the Cons with a well-worked 39 break to secure his frame, backed up by Babb and Bray.