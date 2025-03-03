THE two Tavistock Snooker League pace setters Con A & West Devon A bagged a couple of four-pointers to cement the top two spots.
West Devon A, despite an early upset with Roffey getting the better of Heathman, dominated the rest of their match. A couple of 20-plus breaks for West Devon’s Rawlinson was nice to watch, backed up by good showings from Taylor, Hart and Cook secured the four points.
Plenty of breaks from Con A gave the crowd a treat- Boulton with silky 41 and 35 breaks from his two frames, and Watters with a 35 the highlights. Roberts for the C team was their shining star with his hard-fought win over Bray.
Wiles then overcame a spirited performance from Williams to secure the four points for the Cons. West Devon & the Cons are now neck-and-neck on points at the summit although the Cons have the advantage of a game in hand.