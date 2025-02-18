THERE has been a change of leadership in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League after Con A enjoyed a 4-1 win over Con Zss.
Watters, Babb, Endean and Wiles did the business for the A team, with Flack being the only shaft of light whilst all around was darkness for the Z team.
West Devon A overcame their C Team 3 – 2 but it wasn’t enough for them to keep their noses ahead of the aforementioned Con A. The pair are both on 32 points although Con A have played one game less and so will be keen to make that advantage count.
Rawlinson, Hart and in form Cook brought the bacon home for the A Team, with Mark and veteran Williams providing the C teams response.
Meanwhile, Golf B continued their rich vein of form, taking out West Devon B, thanks to Scott, Ninnis and Watkins.
In reply, Daspher & Hoar gave West Devon at least something to cheer about.
These results leave Con Zss in third in the top-flight although it remains tight and West Devon B are leading the Ian Gilchrist Championship League, a single point ahead of Golf B with Con C and West Devon C both slightly further back.
The breaks of the night went to, Pinkney 24, Cook 22, Endean 22, and Wiles 22.
SWITCHING sports to the Lydford Darts League and Fox B beat Tossers 6-4 in the only game to report on, inspired by the 180s of Ketts.
As a result, Fox B move further ahead at the summit, now leading second-placed Bratton Clovelly by eight points and with a game in hand too.
Tossers meanwhile are in fifth, with just four points separating fourth-placed Blacksmith Arms and seventh-placed White Hart.