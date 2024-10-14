THE shock of the night in the Tavistock Social Club’s Snooker League involved West Devon B and Golf A.
This was the curtain raiser for the new season and despite the latter being a top side in the league, it was West Devon that came out on top with a thumping 4-1 win.
Hoar, Daspher, John Rich and Bulley did the damage for them, securing a succession of black ball frames with only Doidge troubling the scorers for Golf.
This will be a real ‘pick-me-up’ for WD who are normally battling it out at the other end of the table.
Current champions Conservative A picked up where left off from last season with a decent 4-1 win over the Golf B team.
Watters the teenage prodigy, Endean (24), Wiley and Bray did the business for the Cons. The highlight of the night had to be Golf’s one winning frame though, as Dodd claimed the scalp of top player Carruthers.