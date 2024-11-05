WEEK two and three of the LAS Aerospace Ltd & Okehampton District Snooker League have been and gone with some fascinating results to note.
Northlew are top of the tree with three wins from three, beating British Legion 5-1 and then overcoming Winkleigh B by the same margin the following week.
South Zeal A may be towards the foot of the table with a win and two losses to their name, but their B and C teams have two wins apiece, C beating Winkleigh A 5-1 in week two and B then overcoming British Legion by the same scoreline.
Eight teams have three fixtures in the books thus far but with the week three clash between Sheepwash and South Zeal C yet to take place, that duo are slightly behind the rest.
Week two: Ian Gill 53, John Foxhall 24, Andrew Wonnacott 38, Dave Howell 32,24, Dave Griffiths 30,27, Pal Mares 31, A Bissett 25.
Week three: Ian Gill 33, Arnie Searle 27, Pal Mares 27,21, Tom Mares 27,23,22.