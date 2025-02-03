RECENTLY, like ‘a cat with two tails’, Roffey picked up another win in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League, making in two on the trot as he put the Cons one up. This win moves Roffey into the top 20 in the player averages.
The lead was short-lived as West Devon skipper Hoar restored parity with a comfortable win over Lasker, a 20-break proving to be decisive.
Cons skipper Jago then put his team in front again, potting well, and managing to weather a valiant late rally from veteran Bath.
West Devon’s Daspher again drew his team level, getting the better of a feisty showing from Hoare.
The final frame was the decider and it went the way of West Devon with Lyall cruising home to make it 3–2 to his team.
Pictured is Dave Hoar, who was responsible for the break of the week, with 20.