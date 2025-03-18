IT COULD not have been closer in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League, Golf B securing the top spot in Championship League on goal difference over West Devon B in the last game of the season.
Their 3 – 2 win over West Devon C secured the title with only four points separating Golf B at the summit and West Devon C at the rear.
Thanks to wins from West Devon’s Coxen and Williams putting Golf one nil down, then 2 – 1 down did not bode well for Golf, leaving it all to do in the final two frames.
Enter their knights in shining armour, Dodd in the closest of frames putting them in sniffing distance of the title leaving it to Bartlett to try and finish the job.
He did not disappoint with a fearless display to overcome the highly rated King and with it the title.
Hats off to Golf B, for so long the ‘whipping boys’ of the league have now proved what a decent playing unit they can be.
Con A in their final game, already crowned Premier champions, went on a bit of a procession with a 4 – 1 win over Con C.
The score line did flatter to deceive though as three of their wins were black ball games, on another night it could have been totally different.
Holmes was the star of the C teams show chalking up yet another win to his name. Wins for Evans, Wiles (22) and Endean producing the goods for the A Team.
Chris Wiles had the break of the week with a 22 in that clash between the two Con teams.