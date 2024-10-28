Con Zss got their season underway with a pleasing 4–1 win over current joint leaders Con C.
It was Con C who took the first frame courtesy of skipper Jago but decent showings from Flack, Stewart, Dolan and a flashy display from Whitley turned the tables completely.
Eye candy of the night came from Matt Whitley with a well-worked 33 break on his first game for the Z team.
West Devon A also got off to a flyer with a solid 4–1 win over their B Team, all be it that most of the games were tight affairs.
Conversely, it was the B team who drew first blood with the wily Bath edging out Taylor in the opener.
The following frames all closely went the way of the A team with Heathman, new boys Cook and Hart, followed by Rawlinson, doing the business for their team.