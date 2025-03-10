CON A finally secured their top spot in the league with a 2–1 win over second-placed West Devon A in the Tavistock Social Clubs Snooker League.
Watters and Wiles (21 & 22) gave the Cons the best of starts securing their frames and whilst West Devon hit back to draw level, Boulton pulled out all of the stops to overcome a tenacious Heathman to secure a fifth title in a row.
Con Zss completed their league fixtures with a close win over West Devon B and secured third place as a result.
West Devon started the brightest going into a two-frame lead thanks to Hoar and Lyall.
Back came the Cons though with Turnbull (21), Whitley (25) and Dolan taking the last three frames to secure the match.
West Devon B now have a 2-frame lead at the top of the Championship League, so will keep a keen eye on other outcomes.