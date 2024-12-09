A useful 4 – 1 win over the tricky West Devon C saw Con A move up to second in the Tavistock Social Clubs’ Snooker League.
The winning margin possibly flattered the Cons with West Devon pushing them all the way in every frame.
Watters, Endean, Wiles and Babb secures the points for the Cons with all frames going down to the colours, in fact West Devon’s Williams can count himself unlucky on the black ball against Babb.
The consolation of the night for West Devon was the winning frame from King over a rusty Carruthers.
Reece Watters (pictured) was one of the standouts for Con A, chipping in with the break of the week with a 25.
West Devon A are at the summit on 20 points but have played a game more than second-placed Con A, who are on a very strong 16 points.