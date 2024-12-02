OKEHAMPTON Running Club member Keeley Phillips headed down to Cornwall on Saturday for Purple Gecko’s Readymoney Ramble.
This is a timed, 8km infinity-loop route through the secluded Readymoney Cove, out along the stunning South West Coast path to Polridmouth, then back overland through fields and woodlands to loop through the charming streets of Fowey. Runners can choose to run one 8km lap; two laps for 16km; three for 24km or four for 32km.
Keeley opted to run ‘The Crazy 8K’ coming in 4th lady and 9th overall in a time of 55:57.
Elsewhere, it was time for the Westward League XC and Devon County AA Championships.
Okehampton RC takes part in this series, where one race per month is held from October to March, using courses across Devon and Cornwall and attracting hundreds of runners. The courses are varied and can be tough taking in grassy fields, woodland, hills and of course lots of mud.
They are a great test of stamina and provide good motivation to keep running over the winter months.
Race three of the series took place at Exeter Arena on Sunday alongside the Devon County AA Cross Country Championships.
Four ORCs, Jo Page, Stuart Page, Danny Heggs and Luke Stannus took up the challenge with the women running a 6km course and the men an 8km course, following a looped route around some extremely muddy playing fields. Jo commented that the course was the muddiest she had ever seen it.
Official results are pending, but there was strong running all-round from the four ORC runners with Jo Page finishing first in the FV35 age category, Danny Heggs first in the MV65 age category, and Luke Stannus, running in the senior race for the first time, finishing 5th U20 and 31st overall.