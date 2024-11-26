Also, Tavistock Athletic Club will be running their last Tavy 5k of the year on Saturday, December 21 (8:45 registration for a 9:15am start), when it’s hoped that runners will embrace the Christmas spirit by dressing up appropriately. And on Saturday 4th January next year, the club will kick off another of its popular Couch to 5k courses - register your interest on the TAC website now.