TAVISTOCK Athletic Club had a relatively week but more so due to the lack of race as opposed to the inclement weather.
Their Tavy pace group did go out as usual on Saturday morning in spite of the weather, the only issue was negotiating the high tide on Fullamoor Lane, as the picture shows.
TAC offers Club members, whether they are competitive runners or not, regular opportunities to get out running. Lead by qualified run leaders, different pace groups meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and on Saturday mornings, offering a sociable, supportive and friendly means of ‘getting out there’ safely - even when the weather might tempt them to stay at home.
Leaders ensure that no one is ever left behind through regular looping back.
At this time of year, the evening runs tend to start at the College and venture out for an hour of effort around the town hills, in the Meadows, on the track or nearby lanes.
On a Saturday morning however, daylight offers the opportunity to meet and run in different places and to enjoy everything the local environment has to offer. For example, last Saturday, Tavy group (a mid-paced group) met at the bottom of Drakes Trail, running up to Higher Grenofen, along Fullamoor Lane to Plasterdown, returning via Whitchurch Down, Middlemoor and Anderton Lane - a 5.5-mile loop.
Aspiring runners can enquire about membership on the tavistockathletics.co.uk website.
Also, Tavistock Athletic Club will be running their last Tavy 5k of the year on Saturday, December 21 (8:45 registration for a 9:15am start), when it’s hoped that runners will embrace the Christmas spirit by dressing up appropriately. And on Saturday 4th January next year, the club will kick off another of its popular Couch to 5k courses - register your interest on the TAC website now.
SWITCHING gears now to the Tavistock Run Project and with the cross-country season now in full swing, the focus of attention turned to Sefton Park, Liverpool last Saturday for the Liverpool Cross Challenge, which incorporated the European cross-country trial.
With most of the best athletes in the country on show it promised to be a great event, and it lived up to its promise with some outstanding races across the age ranges.
Tavistock Run Project were represented by Ollie Smart, who showed that he is returning to his best as he negotiated the atrocious conditions of mud, wind and rain to finish in 7th place, just missing out on a seat on the plane to Antalya in a couple of weeks for the European Champs.
This Sunday, Exeter Arena plays host to the Devon Champs, which once again are incorporated in the Westward Winter League Cross Country. Ollie will spearhead the TRP team in something of a David versus Goliath matchup as they take on the might of some of Devon's major clubs. It promises to be an exciting day of racing.
TRP are a community-based running group who meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm and often meet up for a social run on Sundays. Affiliated to England Athletics, it offers many benefits and if you are keen to join or find out more you can take out membership through to April 25 for just £25.