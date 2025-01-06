FOUR members of Okehampton Running Club ended 2024 by joining Winding Paths for its 10km trail event on New Year's Eve.
The event started on Sidmouth seafront, heading up towards the South West Coast Path trails and then inland for a loop around Mutters Moor and nearby woodland trails before beginning the descent to finish in Connaught Gardens.
Given the weather forecast had suggested high winds, runners were lucky to enjoy some good weather – even some sunshine – and just a little light shower at the beginning of the event. The beginning of the route provided hills and mud but stunning sea views.
Claire Watkins was the first ORC home in a time of 49 minutes and 10 seconds. Claire also achieved First in the V50 category.
Paul Evison achieved a sub-one-hour time of 59 minutes and 48 seconds, thanks to his speedy start! Pearl Barnes came in soon after in one hour and 6 minutes with Lucy Gooding enjoying a more leisurely race finishing up in one hour and 19 minutes.
Finishers were greeted by cheering spectators and received a beautifully designed bespoke medal.
Elsewhere, an ORC mother and daughter duo in the form of Sarah and Molly Marvin shook off any post-Christmas malaise to run the Walter Raleigh half marathon on Sunday, January 5 in very cold and windy conditions.
They had a great time and loved the views along the coast path. They ran together and finished in two hours and 28 minutes. The Walter Raleigh Round Half Marathon visits the birthplace of Sir Walter Raleigh and the countryside where he spent time as a child.
The route includes, quiet back lanes, unsurfaced county roads, little known footpaths, the Otter valley, High Peak, the Jurassic Coast and a dismantled railway. The race started and finished in the coastal town of Budleigh Salterton (the route was clocked as 13.6 miles).
Onto the First Chance 10k, organised by South West Road Runners, which is a very popular choice as the field boasted over 750 runners.
It is a flat and fast course making it excellent for anyone trying for a personal best 10K. Starting and ending at Haven Banks the course is narrow and windy at times as it winds its way in a loop down and back along the river Exe.
Five ORCS braved the cold and they were led home by Claudine Benstead, who came in as 1st female V65 in a time of 41:49:07.
Mark Peck was close behind in a time of 42:13:06, then came Paul Evison, 1st in the V70 category (49:38:08), Mike Westland, 8th in the V65 category (56:48:04) and right on his tail was Andrew Thorne (57:33:01).
Finally now to the South West Inter Counties Cross Country, where Luke Stannus was again representing the county of Devon in the under-20 age group at RNAS Merryfield in Somerset.
Luke who is still on the younger side of this age group, came a respectable 14th and continues to show promise and has much more potential ahead of him.
Well done to all of the ORC runners who have already kickstarted 2025 on a running high and of course, Happy New Year!