WITH no races again this weekend due to Storm Darragh, it’s a good opportunity to look ahead in the Okehampton Running Club calendar.
The newly established Simmons Park Parkrun in Okehampton began on October 26 and this available to runners of all abilities, whether you have recently completed Couch to 5k or are an avid speedy runner competing in longer distance events. There are different sessions each week, a steady, social run on Tuesdays and either a steady run or interval training on Thursdays.
If you’ve done parkrun and want to improve, go along to the club, and with regular training you will soon see your time getting better as you gain condition and confidence.
They regularly report on the achievements of club members in races from 5k to ultra marathons, but support running of any sort equally. For the majority of our members, they come to the club for social running, enjoying the support and camaraderie the club offers.
One member recently said: “Joining the running club reignited my interest in running. Everyone is so encouraging and friendly. I would never have discovered moor running without Rob Richard’s moor running sessions; in fact, the club has introduced me to local areas that I never knew existed. Joining the club has done wonders for my well-being and physical health.”
This really does sum up the club- friendly and inclusive and welcoming to runners of all abilities. They meet at the Pavillion in the Park on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:20pm for a 6:30pm start. You don’t have to join the club to go along, new members are most welcome to try a session or two to see how they get on, so why not give it a try?
They look forward to meeting you and helping you to achieve your goals.