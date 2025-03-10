THIS weekend saw another varied set of events and races being undertaken by members of Okehampton Running Club.
Starting at 6:30am on Saturday, Claire Grubb took part in the Bys Vyken Ultra Jack which consists of two laps of the 18-mile Classic Jack course from St Just to St Ives.
And if that wasn't enough, once she had completed it once, Claire had to embark on her second lap. The race comes in at 36 miles with 7000+ feet of elevation. This was only five weeks after she completed the Arc 100 and while nursing bursitis in her knee.
Claire finished with a watch time of 9 hours 17 minutes and was placed either 3rd or 4th female, labelling it as a “brilliant race” and adding that “When the sun finally came out, it felt all the more rewarding!”
Also on Saturday, Luke Stannus and Jo Page travelled to Nottingham to take part in the 2025 UK Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships, supported by British Athletics at Wollaton Park.
Luke was representing Devon in the U20s and completed the course in 29:43. Jo had a strong run in the senior ladies and came fourth in 35:51, commenting that it was the best course she’d seen for spectators and support.
Sunday saw ORCs competing at 3 events, the local Granite Way 10 and 20-mile event, the Bideford half marathon and the Grizzly.
The Granite Way 10- and 20-mile races are local events organised by Exeter City Community Trust.
A quartet of ORCs competed at this well-supported event, all in the 10-mile race.
First home and in third place overall was Roy Honeychurch in 1:06:06, Paul Evison in 1:4:27 first in his age category, Garry Wallace in 1:37:24 and Victoria Evison in 1:54:00.
10 ORCs entered the 30th Bideford Half Marathon, organised by Bideford Amateur Athletic Club – billed as the swift half!
First ORC home was Chris Turner in 1:19:22, closely followed by Robert Kelly in 1:21:59. Stephen Sincock was next in 1:29:08 first in his age category and setting a new club record and then Claudine Benstead first in her age category and breaking her own British record for this distance in 1:29:40 – very well done to them.
Next came Mark Peck at 1:33:21, Joanna Page once again, at 1:34:22, Paul Carter at 1:34:52, Lucinda Walsh at 1:54:51, Ged Fitzgibbon at 1:55:09 and then Jane Richardson at 2:30:53.
This event always attracts a high-quality field of runners with 970 finishers this morning.
The final race of the weekend was the Grizzly organised by Axe Valley Runners.
This event is more about atmosphere (and mud!) than times with competitors just out to get round and have a good time!
11 ORCs took part in the challenge with 10 completing the Grizzly and one completing the Grizzly Cub (9-mile route). Nick Marving undertook the Cub and came home in a time of 2:09:13.
Ian Duffield was the first Grizzly back in 3:11:14 followed by Shaun Facett in 3:16:57, Eddie Kingdom in 3:32:14 then mother and daughter duo Sarah and Mo Marvin in 4:18:52/3, Matt Grint and Emma Jewell in 4:20:01, Angus Farrelly in 4:46:24 and Lou Duffield and Isobel Davison (running this distance for the first time) in 4:51:40/1.
A superb weekend of running in lovely weather by all the ORCs.