AS WINTER succumbs to spring, the focus in the running calendar switches from cross country to the roads and over the past few weeks, Tavistock Run Project athletes have embraced both disciplines.
At the final Westward Winter League cross country staged at Redruth, it was all to play for in the vet category. Going into the race, Newquay & Par held a slender lead over TRP.
However, despite a stellar performance, TRP fell just short leaving Newquay as worthy winners. Jim Cole led the team home once more securing first place in the Vet 40 category by winning every race in the series, on the day he was well supported by Ray Tew, Mark Baker, Pete Moyse, Sam Chambers and Lewis Mill.
Special mention also to Hannah Walters TRPs sole representative in the female race.
Last Saturday, Ollie Smart ran his final cross country of the season at the CAU Inter Counties cross country championships at Nottingham.
Running in the blue vest of Devon, Ollie led the team to a sixth-place finish on a very tough course at Wollaton Park. Ollie will run the Podium 5k this weekend looking for a quick time before heading out to Font Romeau in the French Pyrenees for five weeks of altitude training.
It was personal bests all round for TRP athletes last Sunday at the 30th Bideford Half marathon. In ideal conditions Wes Smith led home a quartet of TRP athletes followed by Ray Tew, Pete Moyse and Sam Chambers.
