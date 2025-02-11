THREE Bere Alston Trekkers (BATs) took on three very different races running through very different terrain.
Trekker Paul Martin took the relatively short journey up the A50 to Bodmin to tackle the Cardinham Woods Half Marathon.
Set in a wooded valley the race route has plenty of ups and downs as it follows a challenging course with a rather brutal hill towards the finish. The course had been altered this year to a lapped course meaning Paul had to face the final climb twice giving a total climb of over 2,000ft over the distance.
Undeterred, Paul rose to the challenge and crossed the finish line in 2:55:10.
Fellow Trekker Murray Turner, pictured, travelled to Chagford in the north-eastern corner of Dartmoor to run in the Pagan Trail Half Marathon.
Set where Dartmoor meets the lush valleys of the Upper Teign and Bovey rivers the Pagan Trail race is so-called as the route visits many of the stone circles and Pagan sites of this part of north Dartmoor steeped in history and legend.
The challenging course over the open moor saw Murray tackle mud, ice and boggy conditions and 2,300ft of climb along the way but the sunny though chilly weather and the glorious views more than made up for it.
Murray finished in a time of 2:57:29.
Finally, Andy Cowden was in Cheshire for the Alsager 5, a 5-mile race through the streets of the town. A fast flat course this race attracts runners countrywide among the 1,100 entrants. Helping to pace a fellow runner, Andy crossed the line with a sub-50-minute target achieved with 49:21.
Congratulations to this trio of BA Trekkers for their hard work and determination.