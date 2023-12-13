Doing the C25K course is often achieved through an app – the most popular of which is that developed by the NHS. But using an app alone means users miss out on the many benefits of joining a group supported by coaches and run leaders certificated by England Athletics: These benefits include the comradeship of running in a group, and the individually-directed advice from the coaches which can reduce the risk of injury, and can eliminate bad habits, poor technique and the wrong choice of running kit. It also gives participants the incentive to return for more training.