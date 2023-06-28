Bere Alston Trekkers were off on their travels this weekend with one going considerably further than the rest.
Jim and Kate Medhurst travelled the relatively short distance to Meavy village to take part in the Burrator Horseshoe which is part of the Meavy Oak Fair celebrations.
The Horseshoe is a six-mile trail run over Dartmoor, passing Burrator reservoir, Sheepstor summit, Gutter Tor summit and Ringmoor Down.
With temperatures in the high twenties and a start time for this race of 3:15pm the competitors were very glad of the dip in the Meavy River ford on the run in to the finish.
Despite the heat, Jim Medhurst crossed the line in 1:00:34 and Kate Medhurst in 1:21:22.
Running that same day but at the later time of 6:30pm, Paul Martin and Lisa Birch ran in the Summer Trail Dartington 10k.
The race starts and finishes on the Dartington Estate near Dartington Hall. With a mix of riverside paths, hills, woodlands and fields the hot and humid weather did not make for a comfortable run. Lisa Birch crossed the line in 1:03:37 and Paul Martin in 1:03:39.
Furthest travelled by a country mile and then some was Trekker Jeff Malaihollo who travelled to Jakarta in Indonesia to take part in a half marathon.
The weather was even hotter and with high humidity which meant a nice steady run for Jeff where this race was about the finish line not the finish time.