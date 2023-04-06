It was a Good Friday for a number of our Run Fit Run Fast athletes, as before all the indulgences of the weekend half a dozen of us tackled the City Runs Fast Friday 10km up in Exeter, writes Corin Russell.
Fresh off their exploits at the Ibiza 22km Alice and Emma instead enjoyed the English sun this time, both crossing the line in impressive times of 49:24 for Emma and 54:08 (and a PB) for Alice.
Sam continued his prep for London Marathon and finished just outside his PB in a time of 41:55 and Hayden, who is running Newport 10km next week used this as a warm up clocking 37:54.
Two of our coaches took part as well, Coz making a long awaited return to racing and hitting his goal of a negative split finishing in 39:16. Whereas Ben continued his impressive podium form, finishing in 3rd place in 32:38, even more impressive after his 16-mile adventure five days before.
A huge well done to everyone and a great way to start the Bank Holiday weekend!