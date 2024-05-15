First home was the excellent Nikki Kelly, winning the lady’s title in 37 mins 12 secs finishing 40 secs ahead of her nearest competitor. She will look to continue this excellent form over the coming weeks. On a hot day PBs were hard to come by but Matt Harris and James Armstrong both came home closely together in 43 mins and Claire Brittain carried on with her build towards the Dartmoor Discovery, finishing in 48 mins 43 secs. She was followed in by Drew Bishop and Sarah Fast, who all collected the desirable medal that Bideford AC always produce.