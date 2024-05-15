As the mainstream marathon season draws to a close, RunFitRunFast have found some shorter distances to test themselves on, writes Ben Neale.
Seven of our runners headed up to the north coast to do the usually quick 10km course at Bideford. On a very hot morning for racing there were some excellent results on the out and back course.
First home was the excellent Nikki Kelly, winning the lady’s title in 37 mins 12 secs finishing 40 secs ahead of her nearest competitor. She will look to continue this excellent form over the coming weeks. On a hot day PBs were hard to come by but Matt Harris and James Armstrong both came home closely together in 43 mins and Claire Brittain carried on with her build towards the Dartmoor Discovery, finishing in 48 mins 43 secs. She was followed in by Drew Bishop and Sarah Fast, who all collected the desirable medal that Bideford AC always produce.
Next up was the shorter, but just as hot races at the Devon Championships at Exeter Arena. Two of our younger runners competed in the under 15s 1500m, despite being only 13 .Thomas Hennessey won the race in four minutes 32 secs and Freddie Whybrow (also 13!) came 6th in a big PB time 4m41s to continue his streak of personal bests to 3 in a row.
Well done to everyone who raced this weekend, next up The Great West Run and Burrator 10km. We have an open track session this Friday in Tavistock, please get in contact if you’d like to come along, everyone welcome!