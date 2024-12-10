TAVISTOCK RFC 1st XV and their Colts had home games scheduled for the weekend, only for Storm Darragh to spoil the fun and lead to both being postponed.
The men’s 1st XV were set to take on Kingsbridge at Sandy Park whilst the Colts were looking forward to a matchup with the Pirates Amateurs.
Fingers crossed the two teams have better luck this time around, on December 14, with Tavi’s 1st XV hosting Barnstaple II before closing out 2024 with a trip to Bideford on the 21st. The Colts meanwhile cross paths with Kingsbridge.
Over to Okehampton RFC and they also have two more games to come before the players can enjoy their Christmas celebrations.
In the Regional 2 Tribute South West, Oke 1st XV travel to North Petherton RFC before hosting Tiverton on the 21st.
The Okes have enjoyed eight wins from their first 10 games in the division and so are on a hot streak, with North Petherton 19 points behind in seventh. Tiverton though are second, having played one more than Okehampton and won that extra game, making for a fascinating clash next weekend.
Finally to North Tawton RFC, the third local side with two games to come.
They will host Tiverton II this weekend first, in the Counties 3 Tribute Devon North & East, then travelling to Exeter Engineers after that.
The Tawts are fifth and Tiverton are fourth, both sitting on 29 points which will make this an intriguing affair on Saturday. Exeter Engineers are just two points further back, pin-pointing the middle of the pack as being extremely tight and up for grabs for a number of teams right now.
Here is to hoping that there isn’t another storm to disrupt local sport this weekend!