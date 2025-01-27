TAVISTOCK RFC were brought down to earth with a bump by Pirates Amateurs, who thrashed them 64-0 in a rearranged Western Counties West meeting.
The Pirates went over for 10 tries on the way to a victory that took them ahead of Paignton at the top of the league table.
Tries by Josh Semmens and two apiece from Ben Wragg and Sam Carroll helped the Ammies into a 31-0 half-time lead.
Pirates added five more tries in the second half with centre Semmens completing a hat-trick to go alongside scores from Stan Somers, Rhodri McAtee and Eli Williams.
Marc Kerswill, the Tavistock player-coach, said: “We let Pirates in for a few soft scores, slipping off tackles, but they also scored some well-worked tries.
“We camped in their half a couple of times and put double-figure phases together, but their defence was too strong and we weren’t creative enough to get over the line.
“There were some spells of good play from us. However, just spells is not good enough against a team like that.
“Before the game, we just said we needed to build on last week and try and enjoy some possession, which we did, but we couldn’t get over the line.
“There were a few good performances. Josh Langton was brilliant in defence.
“It’s just a case now of roll-on next week.”
The Pirates head coach Murray Westren also spoke after the game, saying this about his own team: “Credit to the lads for securing such a result. However, we know some tougher games lie ahead, including a Cornwall Cup semi-final away against higher league-placed Wadebridge Camels on the 22nd of February.”
Tavistock remain second from bottom in a division with two relegation places.
Coming next for Kerswill and co is a trip to fellow strugglers Bude for what is a must-win game.