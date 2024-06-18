TAVISTOCK Rugby Football Club are proud to announce the core of their Senior Coaching Team for the upcoming season, boasting over 500 1st XV caps, Championship Rugby experience, and extensive County Coaching credentials.
Hammy Kerswill returns, bringing his previous expertise as Head Coach back into the fold. Alongside him, Darren Chappell rejoins, eager to impart his passion and deep knowledge of scrummaging.
Martin Budden is another new addition- Martin is a former 1st XV captain for Tavi and is now transitioning from player to coach, ready to mentor and develop our young squad.
The final addition is Andrew Yates, who brings his extensive experience from higher-level play to invigorate the TRFC backline.
Tavi are also looking to further strengthen with Team Managers, player/coaches, and players. Additionally, they are open to considering a suitable candidate for the position of Director of Rugby.