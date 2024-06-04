CURRENT Tavistock captain George Hillson starred for Devon in their semi-final at Brixham on Saturday 1 June, scoring two of their six tries.
Hillson started at scrum-half as Devon beat Hertfordshire 43-10 at Brixham to reach their first final for years. Hillson scored just before and after half-time.
Devon will now play the North Midlands in the Division Three County Championship final at Twickenham on June 16, with the women’s team in action on the same day.
Luke Northmore is another local lad deserving of a mention for his exploits on the rugby pitch.
He is hoping to finally win his first England cap after being named in the summer’s training squad.
The Harlequins centre, who could play alongside teammate Marcus Smith for both club and country, has been a travelling reserve before but not been capped.
Northmore is Tavistock through-and-through, playing for the first team in the Devon and Cornwall league and now representing them on the world stage.