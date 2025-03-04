Papa Johns’ Community Plate
Melksham RFC ladies 36-36 Okehampton
ON A glorious Sunday afternoon in Wiltshire, the Okes travelled to Melksham in the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns’ Community Plate competition.
With both teams at the top of their league tables and each with top try scorers as well, it was always going to be a tough battle on the pitch to secure a semi-final spot.
The Okes were in the lead at half time 12-24 however Melksham fought back hard in the second half and with two late tries near the end, left the final score all tied up at 36-36.
Due to RFU regulations, with both teams level on points and having scored the same amount of tires, the away team, in this case Okehampton, progressed to the next round.
A trip to Windsor ladies on Sunday, April 13 awaits in the semi-final and Okehampton wish Melksham all the best for the rest of the season.
Oke tries were scored by Issy Edworthy & Phoebe Ogborne who both dotted over the white-wash three times each respectively with three conversions slotted by Issy.
Forward of the match went to Dani Day (sponsored by Future Bodies Gym) who had a brilliant game carrying hard and tackling on her 40th birthday, whilst back of the match went to Phoebe Ogborne (sponsored by Ogborne Plant) who led the game at 10 and was electric with ball in hand.
The ladies are now back in league action this Saturday at home with a 12.30pm KO, welcoming Helston Ladies. With the men’s 1st XV also at home, two Six nations Games on the TV and The Wreckords putting on the entertainment in the evening, it’s another Saturday at the club not to miss!