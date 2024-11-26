OKEHAMPTON RFC will be aiming to extend a six-match winning sequence that has taken them up to third in the South West Two rankings when they visit Winscombe.
As the two sides have not crossed paths in league rugby before, it is a real trip into the unknown for Okehampton.
Tom McGrattan, part of Okey’s coaching crew, said the team has a blueprint and intends to roll it out.
“As a team we're focusing on ourselves as we haven't a clue about Winscombe,” said McGrattan. “All we can do is look inwards and to put on a better performance than our last game.
“As a club, and a team, we just want to play good rugby and enjoy it on and off the pitch. Results will look after themselves.”
A legacy of the win over Truro last time out is the loss of kicker and fly-half Luke Simmons with a fractured ankle.
“Luke will be out for a while, but we're lucky we have ball players across the backline,” said McGrattan.
TAVISTOCK RFC will also return to the field for an enticing away game in the South West Division- Counties 1 Tribute Western West.
They broke an unwanted losing streak on November 16 but weren’t able to carry that winning momentum into the following weekend with the absence of a fixture. Picking up where they left off has to be the goal for the 30th, though it won’t be easy, taking on a high-flying Paignton side.
Paignton are currently second in the division, boasting a record of seven wins, one draw & one defeat and sitting only behind Plymstock Albion Oaks. The Oaks, who have won eight of their nine games, will take on mid-table Kingsbridge.
Tavi’s run of five defeats began at the end of September and lasted until early November before the aforementioned win against Penryn, beating them 17-9 at home.
Winning six from six in front of their own fans in 2024/25 certainly makes Paignton the favourites for this upcoming clash but all the more reason for Tavistock to play without any fear or hesitation.
Okehampton and Tavistock may be playing away fixtures but for North Tawton RFC, the weekend brings home action at Taw Meadows.
Teignmouth II will be the opponents for this one, assuming the weather plays ball this time around. The Tawts have won three of their four home games this season and have an overall record of 5-0-3, taking them to sixth in the standings.
Bringing up the rear are Teignmouth, whose record of 0-0-8 makes for rough reading and the -8 points next to their name doesn’t make the picture any prettier.
Fifth-placed Exeter Engineers will take on third-placed New Cross meanwhile and so a win for the latter paired with a Tawts victory could see them climb further up the Devon 2 table.
Looking ahead to December and as well as welcoming Tiverton II to their patch, North Tawton RFC have trips to the aforementioned Exeter Engineers and Exeter Athletic.
For Tavistock, they will host Pirates Amateurs and Barnstaple II before going away to Bideford in their final fixture before Christmas.
Lastly, to Oke, who play at home against Teignmouth and Tiverton either side of a visit to North Petherton in Somerset.