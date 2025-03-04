TAVISTOCK’S prospects of staving off relegation in Western Counties West all but vanished when they were beaten 72-12 in the bottom-of-the-table clash at Penryn.
The Moorlanders, second from bottom in a division with two relegation places, went into the game eight points behind Penryn, the team they had to overhaul to reach safety.
The gap between the two sides has now widened to 13 points with 15 to play for, which is too tall an order for a Tavistock side that has only won three times all season.
Marc Kerswill, Tavistock’s player-coach, said just getting a side out at Penryn was a major achievement and he ‘could not have been prouder’ of the players who travelled to west Cornwall.
“We travelled with just 15 after further dropouts the night before the game but could not have been prouder of all the lads for getting the game on,” said Kerswill.
“We have never conceded a league game and – I’d love to think we won’t – but this struggle is being seen by more and more clubs across multiple divisions. I just hope it improves.”
Reflecting on the game, Kerswill said the losing margin was tough to take.
“We were in the game for long periods and put in a very spirited effort,” said Kerswill.
“It didn’t feel as hefty as it was, to be honest, as their kicker kicked everything.
“Our scrum dominated. Liam Watts scored off the back of a scrum early on. Martin Budden scored our other try from a quick tap.”
Kerswill had to ring around on Friday night to get 15 fit players, one of whom was Ade Baker.
“Ade came out of retirement and had a great game in the set piece and around the park,” said Kerswill.
Tavistock are at home to promotion-chasing Paignton this Saturday.