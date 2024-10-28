REGIONAL 2 TRIBUTE SOUTH WEST
Newton Abbot RFC 7 Okehampton 43
OKEHAMPTON RFC’s mixture of young charges and experienced heads are now finding consistency, and this was a clinical performance on the road, writes Adam Holliday.
A first trip in many a year to Rackerhayes saw the Okes bring along plentiful support who witnessed some fine tries in the sunshine.
Okes were mostly unchanged and after starting cagily, grew into the game to eventually dominate. An early try from prop Callum Arnold, proving prolific recently from close range, converted by Luke Simmons put the visitors seven nil ahead.
The only other score of a tighter-than-necessary first forty went to winger Kieran Lee, who showed good strength and finishing technique in the top left corner. The sides turned around at 12-0 but it was surely only a matter of time before the Okes opened up.
Experienced heads Friend, Mcgrattan, Cox and Palmer were becoming increasingly influential and the third try wasn't long in coming.
Rhys Palmer, playing on the right wing, chipped ahead and twice hacked forward into the twenty-two before regathering and crossing for a fine individual score. He was soon to bag a brace after a nice blindside move. Put away from a set scrum by Tom McGrattan and Richie Friend, Palmer raced over unopposed for a score converted by Simmons to make it 24-0.
Three more trees followed as Okes began to enjoy the space that opened up in the last quarter. Brandon Horn raced over for a pair of scores of his own before lock Sonny Luxton put the gloss on a strong away team performance with the final try of the afternoon. Luke Simmons added a couple of conversions, and although the hosts crossed late on to make it 43-7 at the close, the Okes could be well pleased with their afternoon's work.
A free week looms before a home encounter with Wadebridge Camels on November 9, with supporters travelling to watch the team always welcome.