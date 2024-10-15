Okehampton HC Ladies 1st Team 2 Newquay 2nd XI 3
OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club Ladies’ 1st Team travelled to Cornwall on Saturday, 12, to play Newquay 2s in the Trelawney League One.
After an eventful journey with a pre-match flat tyre to contend with, Oke arrived to sunny conditions.
The away team began the game with enthusiasm and confidence and this pressure was rewarded when Ali Newton surged up the left wing and cracked the ball into the Newquay goal.
Newquay were swift to retaliate and despite resolute goalkeeping by Jennie Humphrys and clearances off of the line from Kim Bland and Janes Jones, they found an equaliser. Oke trailed at the break, conceding via a goalmouth scuffle in an unfortunate manner.
Both teams raised their game in the second half leading to exciting end-to-end hockey. Despite wearing the wrong shoes, Anna Speak and Clodagh Tanner dominated the midfield for Oke intercepting and distributing the ball.
The visitors were unlucky to concede another goal from a well-struck penalty corner but this injected renewed energy and enthusiasm into the Oke team, resulting in a well-taken goal of their own for Oke captain Hannah Whiteley.
Oke piled on the pressure in the last ten minutes and Erin Godwin was unlucky not to add her name to the score sheet. Despite being awarded several penalty corners Oke, could not find the back of the Newquay net.
Next Saturday, Oke Ladies’ 1st Team play at home at 2pm against Plymouth Uni 2s.
Torbay 2nd Team 1 Okehampton 3rd Team 1
Okehampton Ladies’ third team headed to Torbay full of positivity, confidence and determination following last week's spectacular win. However, the first 15 minutes of play from the Okehampton team were disorganised and Torbay were able to dominate in response.
They were unable to make the breakthrough though and the Torbay goalie was quick on her feet and prevented several balls from hitting the backboard. But then she made an error giving Okehampton a penalty flick. Gabby Gee, Player of the Match, calmly stood up to the challenge, confidently made a very tidy but accurate shot into the left-hand corner. Okehampton were finally 1-0 up.
This lead gave the visitors a psychological boost and the team continued to fight hard with several set pieces resulting in good passing.
Lindsey Tawse and Anne Camp fought tirelessly in the midfield ensuring the ball remained in the Torbay half but the home team didn't give up. Later in the second half they caught the defence Oxborough off guard and scored.
Izzy Gee ensured the score remained at 1-1 in the Oke goal and this was how it ended, not quite reflecting the skills and efforts of the Okehampton team as they certainly had the playing advantage. The Torbay goalie played exceptionally well, deflecting so many of the shots at goal and earning her team the draw.
Oke can take this confidence into the next fixture, at home against Ashmoor. A big thank you to the umpires who made this match a very enjoyable and safe experience for all players.