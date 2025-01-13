Okehampton RFC 13 Crediton 21
OKEHAMPTON RFC’s unbeaten run was brought to a close by local rivals Crediton in a hard-fought and tight encounter, missing out on the Frank Webb Cup as well.
The hosts will be rueing missed opportunities and indiscipline, both of which ultimately proved costly. Injuries to the home backs added to a huge penalty count didn't help the cause either.
It looked promising for Okehampton after an early score, with just three minutes on the clock, from Karl Pearce, converted by Luke Simmons for a 7-0 advantage.
Oke forwards continued to make impressive ground all half but blew too many scoring opportunities and coughed up penalties at crucial times.
Crediton grew into the contest and when they did finally get possession they made it count, ex-Okehampton man Kevin Dennis crossing with the leveller after 27 minutes. They then profited from a contentious lineout decision to score from close range, making it 7-12.
Defences were generally on top throughout and Oke failed to take their chances as the interval arrived, the slope then in their favour for the second half.
A Simmons penalty cut down the margin but that was as close as they got, Brandon Horn and Rhys Palmer going off with injuries to force a reshuffle.
With Okehampton becoming unusually predictable, Crediton landed three penalties with Simmons slotting one in the same period.
Crediton managed the remaining effectively time and Oke couldn't force another score, the visitors taking the victory to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture, taking the Frank Webb Cup by a single point on aggregate as a result.
This defeat now makes it very tight in the race to finish runners-up to champions-elect Topsham.
Oke need to regroup now with this loss potentially serving as a reminder that you can’t play well every week, a trip to Cullompton coming up next.