The visitors took advantage of Oke errors to break through a tackle midway out to make it 14-12 approaching the interval. Then just before the break, Oke were awarded a penalty from which Leon Horn tapped and went. He was caught just short but offloaded to Saul Holliday on his inside and he stretched over to restore Oke advantage to more than one score. Luke Simmons adding an excellent touchline conversion to make it 21-12 at the break.