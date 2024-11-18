TAVISTOCK ended their five-game losing streak in Western Counties West with a 17-9 win over visiting Penryn.
Victory, their first since beating Bideford 36-14 in late September, took Tavistock out of the bottom two and left St Ives there instead.
Tavistock were not far away from wins against Bude (L 34-30) or Redruth Quins (L 36-34) and this time, they went all the way.
Marc Kerswill, the Tavistock player-coach, said: “Penryn were on top for 20 minutes in the second half but we kept them out with a great performance.
“Strangely, for such a close game, Penryn went for goal twice in the last 15 minutes but missed. Once we scored our third try, we set up camp in their half to see the game out.”
Tavistock led 5-3 at halftime thanks to a try for Freddie Fuller, who pounced on a probing kick through the Penryn line from Luke Burbage.
Penry briefly led 6-5 after kicking a penalty, but Tavvy centre Ethan Lamerton broke free from 40m out to score their second try. Martin Budden’s try down the blindside was Tavistock’s match-winner.
Kerswill picked out young second-row pair Sam Palmer and Tylo Coupland for special pats on the back in the dressing room.
“Sam and Tylo both had great games, defensively and with ball in hand,” said Kerswill.
This win moves Tavistock within just two points of Penryn with Bude only one further ahead of them so it is extremely tight in the lower reaches of the league table.
There is no game for Tavvy next week but on November 30, they will travel to Paignton to face the second-placed side who are 6-0-0 on home soil so far this season.