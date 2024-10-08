Kingsbridge U13s …20
Okehampton U13s …20
AFTER a chastening defeat last week, Okehampton RFC U13s took the long trip to Kingsbridge looking to regain some form.
However, it was the home team who made the early running and despite Sam leading the defensive efforts with multiple crunching tackles, they were eventually able to cross in the corner.
Oke hit back immediately, Jayden collected the restart kick and took route one, ploughing through the Kingsbridge defence before feeding Harry who crashed through two more tackles. Caiden and Elliott then combined to set up Stan for a try under the posts.
Kingsbridge had to keep shifting it out wide with Man of the Match Sam continuing to chop down their big runners fearlessly, scoring another two tries out on the flanks.
Oke had it in them to respond again, Henry crashing over at pace for a try of their own out wide.
Handling magic from Caiden popped the ball to Tyler, running a tight line to slalom through the remaining defenders and levelling the score in the process.
As the clock ticked down and Okehampton were dominating territory, Kings were able to score a breakaway try to sneak back into the lead. As was the nature of this topsy-turvy clash though, Oke had the answer once more, Tyler charging down a kick with Stanley on hand to gather the bobbling ball and round the final defenders.
An excellent all-round team performance to repeatedly come from behind to secure a very creditable draw.