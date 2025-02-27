EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, has spoken of his delight at tying down the future of one of his most-promising youngsters at Sandy Park.
The Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that Greg Fisilau had put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Gallagher Premiership club.
The 21-year-old moved to Sandy Park in 2022 following the demise of Wasps and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the “most exciting back-row forwards in the Premiership,” according to Baxter.
Fisilau – the son of former Plymouth Albion and Tongan centre – is expected to be one of a number of current Chiefs set to pledge their future to the Devon club in the coming days and weeks.
Baxter said: “We’re thrilled to have secured a long-term contract extension for Greg who is one of the most exciting back-row forwards in the Premiership. We were delighted to see how well he played for England A over the weekend.
“He’s been one of our key performers over the last couple of seasons. He’s a player that always looks like he’s going to get better so he’s going to be one of those players that I think we can build a very successful team around.
“We put a big focus on trying to keep our best young players attached to the club for a period of growth and I see Greg as one of those key signings who is performing exceptionally well and who I can only see improving.
“At such a young age, to be as good as he is, I think he’s one of those players who is almost limitless in what he can achieve in the game going forward and, what is great to know, is that that is going to be with Exeter Chiefs.”
Fisilau’s decision to remain with the Chiefs is a huge boost for the club ahead of this weekend’s Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks.
“I’m incredibly excited to have re-signed with Exeter Chiefs,” Fisilau said. “When I got the opportunity of a new contract, it was a no-brainer to me. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m already looking forward to what is still to come.
“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished so far, but I’m always striving for more as I never want to become comfortable. There’s a lot of competition in the back row but I think it’s always good when you’ve got world-class players around you because it pushes you to improve and get better week-by-week which ultimately makes the whole team better.
“My goal is always the same and that is to be consistently performing in a Chiefs shirt.”