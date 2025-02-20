EXETER Chiefs today confirmed that winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has undergone shoulder surgery, leaving his hopes of inclusion in this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour of Australia in the balance and ruling him out of England’s entire Six Nations campaign.
It was back in December that the 22-year-old sustained a dislocated shoulder in the Gallagher Premiership defeat away to Sale Sharks.
Since then, Chiefs’ Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, has been continually asked about what the plans were for his prized speedster who, until this week, had opted to go down the conservative route in terms of his overall recovery.
As one of 17 England players on the enhanced EPS contracts, Steve Borthwick has been monitoring closely the recovery plan put in place for Feyi-Waboso, even suggesting at one stage that the former Wasps youngster could in fact still play a part in the current Six Nations campaign.
That hope, however, has now extinguished and puts into doubt whether Feyi-Waboso could indeed be part of Andy Farrell’s touring plans for later this year.
Prior to his injury, many were predicting that Feyi-Waboso would likely be included in the Lions squad, given his impressive form at Test level, which has seen him score five tries in just eight appearances.
He was called into England’s camp last week for a day’s rehabilitation but has now finally undergone surgery, posting images of himself in hospital on social media with an accompanying caption: “Minor setbacks, we go again.”
Farrell is expected to name his squad for the Lions tour in late April or early May while Exeter’s final Premiership match is at the end of May, ironically against Sale Sharks.
Meanwhile, Feyi-Waboso’s Exeter team-mate, Henry Slade, has been named in England’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at the Allianz Stadium (4.45pm).