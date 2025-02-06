CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie has been named in England’s starting line-up for Saturday’s latest Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with France at the Allianz Stadium (7.45pm).
Cowan-Dickie retains his place at hooker for Steve Borthwick’s side, which shows three changes to that which lost 27-22 to Ireland last Saturday in Dublin.
Up front, Tom Willis comes in for Ben Curry in the back-row, while behind the scrum Northampton’s Fin Smith gets a first Test start at fly-half with Marcus Smith reverting to full-back at the expense of Freddie Steward.
The other change to the back division sees Ollie Sleightholme come in on the wing for the injured Cadan Murley. That means Exeter’s Henry Slade once again partners Ollie Lawrence in the England midfield.
“England versus France is an incredible fixture to be involved in,” said head coach Borthwick. “We’re looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby.”
France kicked-off their campaign by thumping Wales 43-0 in Paris.
Wales will be looking to respond to that loss by overcoming Italy at the Stadio Olympicio in Rome. Included in their starting line-up will be Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins.
England Team to face France: Marcus Smith; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje (capt), George Martin; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Tom Willis. Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall, Elliot Daly.