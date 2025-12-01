WHAT a difference a year makes.
This time last season Exeter Chiefs were struggling, languishing in the depths of the Gallagher Premiership table and a club searching for answers.
Fast forward to the present day and the transformation is clear as day as Rob Baxter’s side maintained their impressive start to the new season with a stunning 27–26 comeback victory over Sale Sharks at the CorpAcq Stadium.
Trailing 26-6 with half an hour left, the Chiefs stormed back with 21 unanswered points to steal a single-point victory, a performance Baxter admitted afterwards carried unmistakable echoes of the club’s glory years.
“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘That’s it, we’ve clicked and turned a corner,” he said. “But the one thing I will say is during those eight, ten years, we won a lot of games like tonight, where you felt we would outscore the opposition in the second half.
“I’d like to think that becomes part of our DNA. We’re still a team that needs a little bit of belief and a little bit of growth in us, but hopefully today will have helped in that.”
In what was a spirited showing from the visitors, particularly the second half, they claimed their a first Prem away in 13 games courtesy of converted tries from Jack Yeandle, Olly Woodburn and Scott Sio, as well as two penalties from Henry Slade.
Between 2015 and 2021, the Devonians enjoyed a golden era, winning the Premiership twice and finishing runners-up in the other four seasons.
They also claimed the European crown in 2020, beating French giants Racing 92 in the final. However, after losing the 2021 Premiership decider to Harlequins, the Chiefs’ fortunes dipped, missing the play-offs in each of the next four campaigns and sliding as low as ninth last season.
“A team that wants to be in the top four, you get something out of nearly every game,” added Baxter. “You get it by hook or by crook, with tries, losing bonus points. You get it by staying competitive the whole game.
“I’m looking at the first half wondering ‘How have we won this game?’ But when we had a team for seven or eight years who seemed to come through anything, it felt like that a lot.
“When you look back, you never remember the tight ones, but we used to win a lot of tight games. You win a lot of games in The Prem by being the last team to score and it's nice when it's us.”
Friday night’s victory means the Chiefs sit second in the Premiership standings after six rounds, just three points behind league leaders and defending champions Bath Rugby, who defeated Saracens on Sunday.
The Chiefs take a break from domestic duties for the next two weeks as they embark on their latest European campaign, starting with the visit of South African side, Toyota Cheetahs to Sandy Park on Sunday (5.30pm), after which they travel to Racing 92 a week later (1pm).
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs Women picked up a second draw of the season after they shared the spoils 26-26 with Sale Sharks Women.
Steve Salvin’s side, who sit third in Premiership Women’s Rugby, claimed their points through tries from Amy Rule, Maisy Allen, Emily Robinson and Hope Rogers with Liv McGoverne converting three.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.