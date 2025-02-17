PATCHED-up Okehampton slipped to a 36-21 defeat at Wadebridge in South West Two.
Injury and availability problems have been largely responsible for a dip in form that has seen Okehampton slip down the table from third to sixth since Christmas.
It was a similar story on the Molesworth Field, where Okehampton were without both Horn brothers, player-coach Tom McGrattan and Karl Pearce, among others.
Things looked ominous at halftime for Okey as they trailed 17-7. Saul Holliday was their try scorer with Luke Simmons kicking the goal.
Had Okehampton taken points on offer from the tee, instead of gambling for tries, they may have been closer.
Wadebridge went on to win by a comfortable margin in the second half, but did not have it completely their own way.
Okehampton scored tries from Jack Rutley and Rob Fishleigh, who was back in the first team after a four-month absence. Simmons landed both conversions.
Okehampton have no game this Saturday afternoon.