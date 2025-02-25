TAVISTOCK’S poor season continued when they were beaten 67-0 away at fifth-placed Redruth Quins.
The Moorlanders are eight points behind third-from-bottom Penryn, who they face next in a mammoth clash.
Marc Kerswill, Tavistock’s player-coach. had no complaints about the battering at Redruth. He said: “We lost to a youthful and well-drilled side.
“We started well in the first 15 minutes, but any ball they got they capitalised on and were really clinical.
“But it was nice to welcome back Toby Teague and Will White, who both put in good shifts, and we were hugely thankful to Rob Hockin, who came out of retirement to travel.
“We looked okay in periods with the ball, but without it they just picked us off one by one. Fair play to them, for playing what’s in front of them and capitalising. They are a good outfit and a good club.”