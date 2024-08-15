As pre-season training gets underway at Tavistock Rugby Club, the club held an awards night to present cups to all those who had done their bit for the club over the past season.

The awards were as follows: Most Improved 1st team player – Vaughan Glover; Most Improved Moorlander – Calum Baker; Unsung hero 1st team – Andrew Yates; Unsung hero Moorlanders – Jonny Harris; Players’ player, 1st team – George Hillson; Players’ player, Moorlanders Chris Watts; Captain’s Player of the Year, 1st team – Ethan Lamerton; Captain’s Player, Moorlanders Tom Charlesworth.

The Colts award winners were: Players’ Player – Joel Blake; Core Values – Sam Palmer; Player of the Year – Solly Hunter.

Clubman of the Year went to Marc (Hammy) Kerswill and Spirit of the Club to Jo Tracey. Charman’s Cup went to Mackenzie Tuckwell

Lisa Hair and Andrew Schuttkacker were both awarded honorary life membership of the club.

George Hillson and Seb Cox have left Tavistock for higher league club Launceston this season and the club wishes them success in the future. As coach Joel Caddy steps down from coaching, the club thanks him for guiding the first team to promotion and keeping them there last year.

Anyone interested in joining Tavistock RFC, as a player, supporter, volunteer or sponsor is invited to email Mhairi McCall on [email protected].  For mini/junior information (ages 5-17) contact [email protected].

Pre-season training is now well underway at the original Sandy Park with new coaching team Martin Budden, Andrew Yates, Darren Chappell and Marc (Hammy) Kerswill. The first pre-season friendly is at Saltash RFC on Saturday, August 31.

