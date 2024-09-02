AFTER a quiet few weeks, 17 runners from Tavistock Athletic Club scattered to three different locations for significant events in the running calendar.
Eight (pictured) popped up to Bridgwater to take part in either the half marathon or the 10km races.
Adam Holland was the overall winner of the half marathon, finishing in an excellent time of 1hr 8 min 49s and achieving a new Club record for the distance. Also taking part was Les Wilkinson, who finished in 2:10:34 and 7th in her F60 category.
In the 10k race, there were also superb achievements from TAC athletes right across the age categories. Mark West finished 4th overall and 2nd M50 (38min 33s), with club colleague Ian Collacott finishing just behind in 5th place overall and 1st in his M40 category.
Caroline Steven (46:13) was the 3rd female overall and won her F50 category, Helen Orme (47:41) was just behind as 2nd F50, then came Kula-Przezwanski (55:55) and Kate Rogers (56:44).
Two intrepid runners headed to London to take part in the prestigious London Big Half - a massively popular half marathon around the closed city streets attracting 15,000 runners plus an elite field. TAC’s James Armstrong ran a strong race to complete in 1hr 26min 43s, with Sarah Prior finishing in 2:14:25.
A little closer to home, a further seven TAC athletes took on the annual Treggy 7 and again, they acquitted themselves well.
Nikki Kelly was the first home (45:33) and 3rd female under-35 runner. Jenny Jeeves and Carole Walters both won their respective age categories, Jenny in the F55 in 51:14 and Carole in the F60 in 55:40. Also competing well were Mark Curtis, 4th M55 (50:12), Sarah Holland (1:02:13) and Emily Roisetter (1:13:13).