Grit, determination and teamwork were on show at a primary schools cyclo-cross contest in West Devon.
The Primary Schools Cyclo-Cross was organised at Tavistock College by Okehampton Community Recreational Association (OCRA) which joined up with Tavistock College PE Dept.
The event course was set up and marshalled by year nine young leaders and the results were worked out by Ian Blythe of OCRA and year 10 work experience student, Connor. The year 9 leaders also took part in their own race during the event.
The winners were Mary Tavy & Brentor A with Tavistock and Horrabridge A tying for second place.
OCRA helps children, young people and adults be more active, more often to prepare them for a lifetime in sport and activity.
OCRA’s summer holiday programme for children (6-14) runs from today (Monday July 29) til Friday, August 23 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with a breakfast and afternoon club.