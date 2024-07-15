OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts have entered two further British Gymnastics national competitions, with achievements including an England gold medal for double mini trampoline (DMT).
New to the national scene this year for the English series were Victoria Bristow, Logan Neville, Arran Stannard-Heap and Teegan Smith, who joined last year's national competitors Esther Smith, Connie James and Mason Parker-Groves.
The gymnasts all performed superb routines and passes, with lots of new personal bests, an England gold medal on DMT for Mason whilst Arran narrowly missed out on a podium place and came fourth.
The British Gymnastics FIG national qualifier 2 saw Mason achieve a new personal best for trampoline, and a 4th place for DMT, narrowly missing a podium place by 0.1.
Both competitions were held at Telford International Centre- the club is very grateful to Southwest Steel Construction Ltd for sponsoring their new national kit.