Walter C Parson Peninsula League Premier East
Okehampton Argyle 0 Teignmouth 2
Due to Teignmouth’s pitch undergoing repairs at present, this match was reversed to Okehampton, writes Charlie Bond.
Argyle welcomed back Josh Coles and included new signing Adil Rochdy but were still not able to get a win against a team below them in the league. Both teams were very evenly matched and the result could have gone either way in a very fair and competitive encounter.
The first half saw play switch from end to end but Teignmouth looked the more dangerous side. Argyle did see a long shot come back off the Teignmouth crossbar, but didn’t follow up quickly enough to pick up the rebound and Teignmouth were able to get the ball clear. Then with the game looking like it was heading for 0-0 at half-time, Teignmouth broke through to take the lead five minutes before the interval. The ball was forced through the Argyle defence and Ryan Tressider was on hand to fire past Jack Arthur. Argyle were the architects of their own demise in this half with too many long, hopeful clearances and not enough attempts to play the ball to feet and keep possession.
The second half saw Argyle make a real effort to get back into the match and they enjoyed a lot of possession in the Teignmouth half and pushed Teignmouth back. As so often happens in football, they then fell for the sucker punch when Teignmouth broke quickly out of defence and with Argyle defenders out of position, George Mulford shot home on 75 minutes. Okehampton fought back and twice saw fierce shots come back off the crossbar and their follow attempts well blocked by the visiting keeper, but there was no further scoring before the final whistle.
Jack Arthur had a good game in goal for Argyle and made some good saves throughout the game.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Newton Abbot Spurs, 3pm kick-off.