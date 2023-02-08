Mount Kelly Swimming enjoyed their most successful ever Devon County Championships across the last few weekends.
In total the team won 99 gold medals, 98 silver medals and 82 bronze medals as well as winning a huge 19 senior county titles and 31 junior county titles. Leading the way was Abdul Adama who won a total of six events, closely followed by Chloe Bown, Gabrielle Idle-Beavers and Edie Price who all took 5 titles each. It was also brilliant to see so many of our swimmers from the Prep school breaking through and winning county medals for the first time in their swimming journeys.
Senior County Champions were:
Chloe Bown - 100m Ind. Medley, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 200m Freestyle & 400m Ind. Medley
Flawia Kamzol - 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke & 50m Butterfly
Oliver Rowe - 800m Freestyle & 1500m Freestyle
Emily Forwood - 1500m Freestyle
Abdul Adama - 50m Butterfly
Edie Price - 200m Butterfly
Beth Hall - 400m Freestyle
Ben Uff - 400m Ind. Medley
Brydan Byrne - 200m Backstroke
Ruby Griffiths - 800m Freestyle
Matthew Ward - 50m Backstroke
Junior County Champions were:
Abdul Adama - 100m Ind. Medley, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke & 100m Freestyle
Gabi Idle-Beavers - 100m Ind. Medley, 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle & 100m Freestyle
Edie Price - 100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 400m Freestyle, 400m Ind. Medley & 1500m Freestyle
Harry Pearse - 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle & 1500m Freestyle
Alex D’onofrio - 50m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 200m Ind. Medley
Ben Uff - 200m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke & 400m Ind. Medley
Sofia Vaughan - 200m Freestyle & 800m Freestyle
Marcus Haigh - 200m Breaststroke
Constance Logan - 200m Backstroke
Ralph Sereki - 200m Freestyle
Torben Roenn - 100m Breaststroke