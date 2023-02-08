In total the team won 99 gold medals, 98 silver medals and 82 bronze medals as well as winning a huge 19 senior county titles and 31 junior county titles. Leading the way was Abdul Adama who won a total of six events, closely followed by Chloe Bown, Gabrielle Idle-Beavers and Edie Price who all took 5 titles each. It was also brilliant to see so many of our swimmers from the Prep school breaking through and winning county medals for the first time in their swimming journeys.