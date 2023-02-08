Mount Kelly Swimming enjoyed their most successful ever Devon County Championships across the last few weekends.

In total the team won 99 gold medals, 98 silver medals and 82 bronze medals as well as winning a huge 19 senior county titles and 31 junior county titles. Leading the way was Abdul Adama who won a total of six events, closely followed by Chloe Bown, Gabrielle Idle-Beavers and Edie Price who all took 5 titles each. It was also brilliant to see so many of our swimmers from the Prep school breaking through and winning county medals for the first time in their swimming journeys.

Senior County Champions were:

Chloe Bown - 100m Ind. Medley, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 200m Freestyle & 400m Ind. Medley

Flawia Kamzol - 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke & 50m Butterfly

Oliver Rowe - 800m Freestyle & 1500m Freestyle

Emily Forwood - 1500m Freestyle

Abdul Adama - 50m Butterfly

Edie Price - 200m Butterfly

Beth Hall - 400m Freestyle

Ben Uff - 400m Ind. Medley

Brydan Byrne - 200m Backstroke

Ruby Griffiths - 800m Freestyle

Matthew Ward - 50m Backstroke

Junior County Champions were:

Abdul Adama - 100m Ind. Medley, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke & 100m Freestyle

Gabi Idle-Beavers - 100m Ind. Medley, 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle & 100m Freestyle

Edie Price - 100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 400m Freestyle, 400m Ind. Medley & 1500m Freestyle

Harry Pearse - 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle & 1500m Freestyle

Alex D’onofrio - 50m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly, 200m Ind. Medley

Ben Uff - 200m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke & 400m Ind. Medley

Sofia Vaughan - 200m Freestyle & 800m Freestyle

Marcus Haigh - 200m Breaststroke

Constance Logan - 200m Backstroke

Ralph Sereki - 200m Freestyle

Torben Roenn - 100m Breaststroke